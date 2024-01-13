Two-day music festival from January 14 to mark birth anniversary of musician R.K. Srikantan

January 13, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

A two-day 28th annual Sankranti music festival to commemorate the 104th birth anniversary of Carnatic vocalist R.K. Srikantan, organised by Vidwan R.K. Srikantan Trust, will be held from January 14.

The inaugural day’s programme will feature Nadaswara by Surendra and party at 5.15 p.m. followed by Swagatham dance by Preethi Prasad. Mridangam exponent Trichy Sankaran and Sanskrit and Vedic scholar K.G. Subraya Sharma will be felicitated during the event. The day’s programme will conclude with a vocal concert by Rudrapatnam S. Ramakanth and party from 7.15 p.m. to 8.45 p.m.

The second day’s programme, on January 15, will feature a vocal concert by Rajeev Ramakrishnan and party from Chennai from 9.30 a.m. followed by a Veena concert by Yagneshwara Shastry from Kerala from 11.15 a.m. A vocal concert by Bhargavi Venkatram and party will be held from 5 p.m. The event will conclude with a vocal concert by Sampagodu Vignaraja and party from 7 p.m. The two-day programme will be held at Seva Sadan Hall, 14th Cross, Malleswaram.

