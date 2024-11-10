 />
Two-day ‘Krishna to Kaveri’ festival celebrating Karnataka’s cultural heritage to conclude on Sunday

Published - November 10, 2024 01:21 am IST - Bengaluru

Azim Premji University and the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on Saturday launched a two-day festival, ‘Krishna to Kaveri’, to showcase the artistic and intellectual heritage of Karnataka. Held at the BIC in Domlur, the festival has a series of events till 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.

The festival, which blends tradition with contemporary forms, was inaugurated by renowned theatre and film director T.S. Nagabharana and author and Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dharanidevi Malagatti. The opening included a celebratory procession highlighting Karnataka’s diverse folk art traditions.

‘Krishna to Kaveri’ is designed to introduce Karnataka’s cultural landscape to newcomers and reconnect long-time residents with their State’s rich history. Key highlights of the event include interactive demonstrations of traditional crafts, such as Chittara mural art, Kasuti embroidery, and Kawandi quilt-making, led by master artisans.

The musical programme on the first day included a lecture-demonstration by renowned Hindustani vocalist Nagaraj Rao Havaldar, on the evolution of Hindustani music in Karnataka, and Chitra Srikrishna’s exploration of Carnatic traditions. A lecture, ‘The story of how Karnatakawas born’, was delivered by Rajendra Chenni and Vikhar Ahmed Sayeed. The festival also featured performances like Yakshagana and Gombe Mane leather puppetry.

On Sunday, the event will include a food festival and art exhibition open to the public. The festival will close with a fusion concert, ‘Kayaka’, by M.D. Pallavi and Bruce Lee Mani, blending traditional poetry with modern musical expression.

Published - November 10, 2024 01:21 am IST

