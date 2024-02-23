ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day exhibition to mark National Science Day at NIMHANS 

February 23, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the National Science Day celebrations, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, is hosting an exhibition on February 29 and March 1 on the theme “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat”.

This year’s theme, besides highlighting the importance of self-reliance through science, will also aim to spotlight the pivotal role of indigenous technologies in driving the country forward to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, NIMHANS in a release said.  

The event features interactive exhibits, demonstrations, multimedia presentations, quiz contests, and mind games. The exhibition will showcase some of the innovative and cutting-edge scientific activities conducted at NIMHANS. 

The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the entry to the exhibition is free, the release stated.  

