Two-day exhibition to mark National Science Day at NIMHANS 

February 23, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

As part of the National Science Day celebrations, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, is hosting an exhibition on February 29 and March 1 on the theme “Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat”.

This year’s theme, besides highlighting the importance of self-reliance through science, will also aim to spotlight the pivotal role of indigenous technologies in driving the country forward to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, NIMHANS in a release said.

The event features interactive exhibits, demonstrations, multimedia presentations, quiz contests, and mind games. The exhibition will showcase some of the innovative and cutting-edge scientific activities conducted at NIMHANS.

The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the entry to the exhibition is free, the release stated.