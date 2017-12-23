Two cops in the dock for theft

Two police personnel attached to VVIP security are in the dock for allegedly stealing a bag belonging to the guest of a star hotel on Kempegowda International Airport road on December 16.

The duo, identified as ASI Muthurayappa and head constable Nagaraj, had allegedly taken the bag containing cash, a camera and other valuables, and walked out of the hotel after signing off their shift. While heading to the airport, the guest realised that a bag was missing and complained to the hotel management. On examining CCTV camera footage, staff noticed the two policemen walking out of the hotel with the bag.

The jurisdictional police station was informed. The duo were summoned and the bag was recovered. The duo, in their statement, claimed to have taken the bag by mistake.

The matter was brought to the notice of Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar, who has ordered an inquiry. "I have directed a senior police officer to conduct a probe and submit a report based on which necessary action would be taken," he said.