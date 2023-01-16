Two constables suspended for allegedly planting drugs in private firm employee’s bag

January 16, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two constables attached to the Bandepalya station who have been accused of planting drugs in the bag of a private firm employee on the pretext of checking and later extorting ₹2,500 from him in the early hours of last Wednesday have been suspended on Monday.

The accused allegedly confronted Vaibhav Patil while he was returning home from his shift and checked his bag and allegedly planted a twig of marijuana and later accused him of consuming and peddling drugs. The duo threatened to book him under the NDPS Act and later demanded ₹4,000 and then took ₹2,500 and let him go.

Mr. Vaibhav later put out a complaint on social media tagging senior police officials narrating his ordeal. Based on the complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police, south east division, C.K. Baba initiated a probe and recorded his statement.

Reacting to the incident, Mr. Baba said that the south east division night beat police have been given body-worn cameras and directed them to switch it on while on duty. However, in this incident the cameras were not switched on and hence action has been taken against them under dereliction of duty, he said, adding that the inquiry into the alleged corruption and planting of narcotics is on.