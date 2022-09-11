Two colleges to offer Kannada medium engineering courses this year

A view of the Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Two private colleges have expressed interest to offer engineering courses in Kannada medium this year.

During the 2021-22 academic year, five private engineering colleges offered Kannada-medium engineering courses. A total of 17 students opted for the Kannada medium during the counselling conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All of them, however, gave up the seats by the time of admission.

This year, SJC Institute of Technology, Chickballapur, and Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology (BKIT), Bhalki, have got permission to offer engineering courses in the Kannada medium from the All-India Council for Technical Education. The SJC Institute of Technology had offered Kannada medium engineering courses during 2021-22 too.

As per the recommendations of the new National Education Policy, the AICTE has decided to offer engineering education in regional languages and given provision to teach civil and mechanical engineering courses in these languages.

No other colleges showed interest to offer Kannada medium engineering courses during the visit of the Local Inspection Committee from the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).

Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of VTU, told to The Hindu, “As a part of providing technical courses in the regional language, this year, two colleges have come forward to offer engineering courses in the Kannada medium. Last year, 17 students initially opted for Kannada medium engineering courses, but they changed their minds and gave up the seats. This year, we gave vast publicity for these courses and the content and have also written to the State government to promote these courses. We have successfully translated the syllabus and sent it to the colleges. .

“Job opportunity is the main concern for Kannada medium engineering graduates. I have written to the government to provide reservation for these graduates in government engineering posts in departments such as Public Works, Irrigation, KPTCL, Bescom, BDA, BBMP, and other local bodies. It will help promote the Kannada medium engineering courses,” Dr. Karisiddappa said.