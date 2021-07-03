Two chain-snatchers held

Bengaluru

03 July 2021 01:06 IST

Two chain-snatchers wanted in multiple cases were arrested by the north division police recently. The accused have been identified as Ibrahim Pasha, 32, a resident of Padarayanapura, and Azar Pasha, 29, a resident of Shivajinagar. The police recovered ₹12.5 lakh worth of 223 grams of stolen gold jewellery and a stolen motorcycle.

The Malleswaram sub-division police had formed a special team to crack a spate of chain-snatching cases reported from the area in the first week of June. Police had CCTV camera footage of these incidents. Recently, the suspected duo on a bike tried to flee a police nakabandi, raising suspicion.

The police gave chase and apprehended them. When questioned, the two men allegedly confessed to snatching chains. “It is clear from CCTV camera footage that the same duo robbed people in the first week of June. Both are known offenders and were released from prison on bail recently. They would steal a bike the previous night and snatch gold chains from morning walkers hours later,” the police said.

