Two chain-snatchers arrested, five gold chains, worth ₹6 lakh, recovered

February 13, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kengeri police on Monday arrested two habitual offenders and recovered five gold chains, worth ₹6 lakh.

The accused, identified as Kabbalu Chandru, 27, and Raghu Ravi, 37, were arrested based on a chain-snatching incident reported in Bandemutha Layout on February 7.

According to the police, the duo confronted Adilakshmi, 71, while she was getting flowers for puja, and snatched her gold chain, worth ₹2 lakh. The victim tried to resist and sustained injuries.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused to Mysuru and arrested them.

An initial probe revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in chain-snatching cases in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Bengaluru.

The police are investigating further.