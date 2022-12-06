Two cafes run by persons with disabilities opened in KIA

December 06, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has launched two cafes run by persons with disabilities to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons.

The eateries are operated by the non-profit Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation which runs 25 cafes across India by employing differently abled people.

Located within the airport premises, the cafes are open 24/7 and have Braille instructions, sign language interpreters, placards, and ramps.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), who inaugurated the cafes, said, “We are delighted to have Mitti Cafe open two outlets at KIA, and to have the opportunity to leverage the power of a platform like that of an international airport to provide employment opportunities to those who are disadvantaged, and spread a message of hope and positivity.”

Alina Alam, CEO and Founder, Mitti Café, said, “To be able to run not one but two cafes by adults with disabilities at the Kempegowda International Airport is a dream come true for us.”