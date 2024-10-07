Two burglars arrested

City Market police have arrested a burglar allegedly involved in multiple house thefts and recovered 475 grams of gold valued at ₹30 lakh.

The accused, identified as Manjunath, also known as Parivala Manju, 38, is a resident of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Prior to moving to Tamil Nadu, he resided in Thigalarpet, Bengaluru.

Police apprehended Manju following an investigation into a theft case based on a complaint filed by Umesh Bhandary. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly broke into Mr. Bhandary’s house while the family was away and stole 105 grams of gold ornaments. Manju has been remanded in judicial custody.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he was also involved in two other theft cases registered at the City Market police station and one at Halasurugate police station. The police stated that they have recovered the stolen gold.

Bike thefts

In a separate case, City Market police arrested Mohammad Ummar, 24, in connection with a series of bike thefts. Six bikes worth ₹3 lakh were seized, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.