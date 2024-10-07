GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two burglars arrested

Published - October 07, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

City Market police have arrested a burglar allegedly involved in multiple house thefts and recovered 475 grams of gold valued at ₹30 lakh.

The accused, identified as Manjunath, also known as Parivala Manju, 38, is a resident of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Prior to moving to Tamil Nadu, he resided in Thigalarpet, Bengaluru.

Police apprehended Manju following an investigation into a theft case based on a complaint filed by Umesh Bhandary. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly broke into Mr. Bhandary’s house while the family was away and stole 105 grams of gold ornaments. Manju has been remanded in judicial custody.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he was also involved in two other theft cases registered at the City Market police station and one at Halasurugate police station. The police stated that they have recovered the stolen gold.

Bike thefts

In a separate case, City Market police arrested Mohammad Ummar, 24, in connection with a series of bike thefts. Six bikes worth ₹3 lakh were seized, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.