Two brothers and friend arrested for murdering neighbour

April 06, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The HAL police arrested three people, including two brothers and their advocate friend, for allegedly beating their neighbour to death over a row over loud music on Sunday night.

The accused have been identified as Anirudh Samant Rai, Basudev Samant Rai and Abhishek Singh. According to the police, Anirudh is the younger brother of Basudev and was living close to the house of the victim Lloyd Nehemiah, 54, while Abhishek was a friend of Anirudh living in Delhi and working for a law firm.

According to the police, the accused brothers are engineers are sons of a Deputy Superintendent of Police serving in the State Crime Record Bureau in Odisha. Anirudh had invited Abhishek to the naming ceremony of his nephew.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the fateful day, they got drunk and were playing cards inside the house the whole night and later decided to go to a shop, said the police. They took the car out and played loud music passing by the house of Llyod, who was taking care of his ailing and bedridden mother.

An irritated Llyod noticed them returning with the same volume of music after visiting the shop. Heated arguments ensued which later took an ugly turn when the the trio attacked Llyod.

In the melee, Llyod fell down and hurt his knee. After complaint and counter complaints from both, Llyod developed complication and was taken to the hospital where the doctor advised corrective surgery for leaking of fluid in the knee. During the the process, Llyod's blood pressure dropped due to which he succumbed.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the brothers and Abhishek from Delhi. The accused have been produced before the court and taken into custody for further investigations.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, a senior police officer said because of unwanted rage in an inebriated state, four families have been adversely affected and they have to live with the scar for the rest of their life.

The police advised people not to take law into their hands and call police control room for amicable settlements of the issue, which otherwise can be fatal.