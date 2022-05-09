Two booked for submitting fake documents to secure Govt. jobs

The Vidhana Soudha police are on the lookout for two persons including a woman who have submitted fake documents to get typist job, recruitment for which was made through Karnataka Public Service Commission in 2019.

The accused Divyajyothi S.M. and Pavan R.P. from Chitradurga had applied for the job and were selected in 2019. The duo submitted the required certificates for verification, following which KPSC had sent the certificates to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board for verification. The Board replied that it was fake and confiscated the certificates. Based on the report V. Neetha, Assistant Secretary of the KPSC, sent notices twice to the accused seeking explanation but they failed to give a satisfactory reply.

The commission cancelled their appointment and filed a complaint on Saturday with the police seeking legal action.