Two bike-lifters arrested in separate cases in Bengaluru

November 23, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Mahadevapura police on Tuesday arrested a habitual bike-lifter and recovered 42 stolen bikes worth ₹25 lakh from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Prashath Dali, 25, a resident of Attibele, is a habitual offender and had stolen a bike parked outside a house in RHB Colony in Mahadevapura. Based on a complaint, the police arrested him after he was identified through the CCTV camera footage.

With his arrest, the police have cracked 12 bike theft cases reported in and around the city . The accused would sell the bikes on the outskirts of the city for throwaway prices.

In another case, the K.R. Puram police arrested Syed Salman, 25, and recovered seven bikes worth ₹12 lakhs from him.

The accused used to come to Whitefield area everyday and move around residential areas to identify bikes parked outside houses. He would break the hand lock and drive back home and sell them to his clients in and around his hometown.