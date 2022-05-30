Two bike lifters arrested in Bengaluru
The Hanumanth Nagar police on Monday arrested two alleged bike lifters and recovered 16 two-wheelers, worth ₹2.8 lakh, from them.
The police said that the accused [Dadapeer, 22, and Zabi Pasha, 18] are habitual offenders who used to move around residential areas to identify bikes parked in front of houses and steal them by breaking the locks.
Based on a complaint, the police analysed CCTV camera footages and identified the accused. Based on their confession, the police recovered the stolen bikes and are investigating further.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.