Two bike lifters arrested in Bengaluru

The Hanumanth Nagar police on Monday arrested two alleged bike lifters and recovered 16 two-wheelers, worth ₹2.8 lakh, from them.

The police said that the accused [Dadapeer, 22, and Zabi Pasha, 18] are habitual offenders who used to move around residential areas to identify bikes parked in front of houses and steal them by breaking the locks.

Based on a complaint, the police analysed CCTV camera footages and identified the accused. Based on their confession, the police recovered the stolen bikes and are investigating further.