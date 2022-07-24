Two Bengaluru cops among three killed in accident in Andhra’s Chittoor

The mangled SUV, which was carrying the police personnel from Mulbhagal of Karnataka, which met with an accident near Chittoor on July 24, 2022 morning. Photo: Special Arrangement

July 24, 2022 10:17 IST

Bengaluru police team was going to Chittoor to follow a drug case

Two Bengaluru policemen are among three persons killed and five others injured when the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a road median on the outskirts of Chittoor town, Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday. The police team in two cars attached to Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar Police Station was heading to Chittoor to follow a drug case when the incident occurred. The deceased are the Police sub-inspector, head constable, and driver of the cab. Advertisement Advertisement The injured have been shifted to Vellore hospital and are said to be out of danger. Terming the incident unfortunate, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has assured necessary help from the department.

