Bengaluru

Two Bengaluru cops among three killed in accident in Andhra’s Chittoor

The mangled SUV, which was carrying the police personnel from Mulbhagal of Karnataka, which met with an accident near Chittoor on July 24, 2022 morning. Photo: Special Arrangement
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru: July 24, 2022 10:17 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 11:21 IST

Two Bengaluru policemen are among three persons killed and five others injured when the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a road median on the outskirts of Chittoor town, Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

The police team in two cars attached to Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar Police Station was heading to Chittoor to follow a drug case when the incident occurred. The deceased are the Police sub-inspector, head constable, and driver of the cab.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The injured have been shifted to Vellore hospital and are said to be out of danger. Terming the incident unfortunate, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has assured necessary help from the department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Bangalore
Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka
road accident
transport accident
accident (general)
death
Read more...