Two Bengaluru boys with cancer get to become Deputy Commissioner of Police for a day

13-year-olds, Mithilesh and Mohammed Salman Khan, who are terminally ill, got to be the DCP of the South-East Division in Koramangala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

It was a special Thursday at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Division, when 13-year-olds, Mithilesh and Mohammed Salman Khan, clad in the police uniform, walked into the office and received salutes from the staff, followed by an introduction.

The two children walked into the office and sat there for some time, before getting a briefing about developments in the area from the officials.

The event was part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s initiative to fulfil the wishes of the two boys, who are studying in high school in Bengaluru and getting treatment for cancer.

“As part of the initiative, the boys, who wished to be IPS officers, played the DCP of the South-East Division at the Koramangala office,” C.K. Baba, DCP, South-East Division, said.

As part of the programme, Salman and Mithilesh got a briefing about the activities and exercises, and even visited the police station as part of the DCP’s routine work.

At the station, the staff presented a domestic violence case and the two boys heard the complaint and issued the necessary directions.

While Salman shared his dream of becoming a police officer as it is a noble profession which can provide solace to many people in distress, Mithilesh said that he was more interested in traffic management and road discipline.

The two boys shared lunch with the police staff and were given goodies by the officials as mementos. “It was a great feeling to make their dream come true and to be a part of it,” Mr. Baba said.