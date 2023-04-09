ADVERTISEMENT

Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Bengaluru for illegal stay

April 09, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadugodi police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying illegally at a labour colony at Chikkabanahalli for many years.

Based on a tip-off from a city-based NGO, a team of police tracked down the accused in the labour colony at Chikkabanahalli on April 6 and arrested Shafiq, 29, and Bilal Mohammed Alam, 34, who were working as daily wage labourers.

Initially, the duo refused to admit that they are Bangladeshi nationals, but a detailed probe led them to confess, said the police. The police added that the two said they had crossed the porous border to come to India and reached West Bengal. After working as labourers for some time, they moved to many metro cities before landing in Bengaluru four years ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have booked them under the Foreigners Act and are investigating further to ascertain whether there are more Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US