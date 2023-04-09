Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Bengaluru for illegal stay

April 09, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kadugodi police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying illegally at a labour colony at Chikkabanahalli for many years.

Based on a tip-off from a city-based NGO, a team of police tracked down the accused in the labour colony at Chikkabanahalli on April 6 and arrested Shafiq, 29, and Bilal Mohammed Alam, 34, who were working as daily wage labourers.

Initially, the duo refused to admit that they are Bangladeshi nationals, but a detailed probe led them to confess, said the police. The police added that the two said they had crossed the porous border to come to India and reached West Bengal. After working as labourers for some time, they moved to many metro cities before landing in Bengaluru four years ago.

The police have booked them under the Foreigners Act and are investigating further to ascertain whether there are more Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city.