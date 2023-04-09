HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Bengaluru for illegal stay

April 09, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadugodi police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying illegally at a labour colony at Chikkabanahalli for many years.

Based on a tip-off from a city-based NGO, a team of police tracked down the accused in the labour colony at Chikkabanahalli on April 6 and arrested Shafiq, 29, and Bilal Mohammed Alam, 34, who were working as daily wage labourers.

Initially, the duo refused to admit that they are Bangladeshi nationals, but a detailed probe led them to confess, said the police. The police added that the two said they had crossed the porous border to come to India and reached West Bengal. After working as labourers for some time, they moved to many metro cities before landing in Bengaluru four years ago.

The police have booked them under the Foreigners Act and are investigating further to ascertain whether there are more Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / police / illegal immigrants

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.