Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested for travelling to Singapore with valid Indian visa

April 08, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Immigration officials at Singapore Changi Airport on Friday caught two Bangladeshi nationals travelling to Singapore with valid Indian visa. The immigration officials caught the duo and deported them back to the Kempegowda International Airport before alerting their counterparts here.

The officials at the KIA detained the duo, identified as Liyakath Ali and Rizaul Sheikh, as soon as the flight landed in Bengaluru on Friday. Initial probe revealed that the duo had come to India through the porous border and stayed in multiple metro cities before getting the Indian passport through illegal means through an agent. The accused got valid ID cards through fake credentials with the help of an agent before applying for the passport.

The police have booked them under the Foreigners Act and also under various sections of the Passport Act and taken them into custody for further investigation.

