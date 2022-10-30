Two arrested, stolen valuables worth ₹5 lakh recovered

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 30, 2022 18:42 IST

The Govindarajanagar police have arrested two thieves and recovered valuables worth ₹5 lakh from them.

The accused, Imran Khan, 26, and Salman Khan, 28, from K.R. Puram and Gurappanapalya, respectively, used to move around residential areas to identify locked houses, the police said. They would then keep a watch for a few hours before breaking into them. While one of them would enter the house, the other would keep a watch outside. The accused would then pawn the stolen valuables, the police said.

Based on a house break-in case reported, the Govindarajanagar police with the help of technical evidence tracked down the accused. With their arrest, the police claim to have cracked two house break-in cases in Govindarajanagar and Chamarajapet police station limits.

