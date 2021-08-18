Two arrested on charge of smuggling marijuana

The Railway police on Monday caught two persons who were allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana from Odisha to Mangaluru. The accused, identified as Siddique Ibrahim, 21, and Mohammed Moufal, 26, were caught while they were waiting on platform no. 2 at City Railway Station. PSI Kantharaju and his team, who were on patrol, noticed the duo and approached them.

“The two were noticeably worried and gave evasive replies to the police’s questions. Suspecting something was amiss, the team checked their bag and found 8 kg of marijuana wrapped in plastic bundles,” said sources.

The accused allegedly confessed that they had sourced the marijuana from Aman village in Odisha. They were planning to take a train to Mangaluru to hand it over to their contact Farooq. According to them, Farooq had offered them ₹5,000 each to get the consignment successfully. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further investigations are on to track down Farooq.