Two arrested on charge of robbing garment shops

Probing a recent burglary of a readymade garment shop in Ramachandrapura, the Sriramapuram police have arrested two persons for allegedly targeting such shops. With their arrest, the police have cracked eight cases across the city.
The shop in Ramachandrapura was burgled on August 10. CCTV footage showed two men opening the lock on the shutter outside the shop. It was based on this clip that the police identified Bundaram, 31, and Premram, 28, both from Rajasthan.
The police have also recovered ₹8 lakh worth of stolen clothes from them “They robbed garment shops and sold the clothes on street corners and markets,” said the police.
