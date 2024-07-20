ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested in Bengaluru, 715 pairs of stolen shoes recovered  

Published - July 20, 2024 01:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have busted a gang that used to steal shoes and gas cylinders kept outside houses during night.

The Vidyaranyapura police have recovered 715 pairs of shoes from the two they have arrested, even as a search is on for another person. One of the gang members is a driver, who owned an autorickshaw in which they used to roam around during night time and steal whatever was outside houses — shoes, gas cylinders, and even batteries from vehicles.

The police have recovered ₹10.72 lakh worth of items, including the autorickshaw, from them. The gang used to allegedly sell the stolen shoes at Sunday Bazaar in Bengaluru and used to even send them to Ooty and Kodaikanal, where their associates used to sell them.

