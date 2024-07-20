GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested in Bengaluru, 715 pairs of stolen shoes recovered  

Published - July 20, 2024 01:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have busted a gang that used to steal shoes and gas cylinders kept outside houses during night.

The Vidyaranyapura police have recovered 715 pairs of shoes from the two they have arrested, even as a search is on for another person. One of the gang members is a driver, who owned an autorickshaw in which they used to roam around during night time and steal whatever was outside houses — shoes, gas cylinders, and even batteries from vehicles.

The police have recovered ₹10.72 lakh worth of items, including the autorickshaw, from them. The gang used to allegedly sell the stolen shoes at Sunday Bazaar in Bengaluru and used to even send them to Ooty and Kodaikanal, where their associates used to sell them.

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.