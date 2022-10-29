Two arrested for trying to sell red sanders

The Hindu Bureau October 29, 2022 20:14 IST

The Srirampura police busted an inter-State smuggling racket and arrested two people and recovered 400 kg of red sanders which they were allegedly trying to sell to their customers .

The accused, Syed Nooruddin, 50, and Imtiyaz Pasha, 46, were caught by the police while they were waiting for their clients on Vatal Nagraj road. The police recovered 110 kg of red sanders they had kept in the bag they were carrying.

Based on their information, the police raided a farm house in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu where the accused had stored 400 kg of red sanders.

Probe revealed that the accused sourced the wood from their contact in Andhra Pradesh and stored it in the farm house belonging to Nooruddin.

The police are now on the lookout for the contact in Andhra Pradesh, who is presently on the run.