Two arrested for stealing traffic signal batteries

November 26, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Grounds police on Sunday arrested two people and recovered 80 batteries worth ₹5 lakh, which were stolen from traffic signals in and around the city.

Based on a theft complaint, the High Grounds police tracked down the accused, identified as Saif Pasha and Salman Khan from Banashankari, after verifying over 120 CCTV camera footage.

According to the police, the accused would move on bikes to identify the batteries and steal them in the last three months. The accused would sell the stolen batteries to junk shops and share the money.

CONNECT WITH US