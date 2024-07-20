Two arrested for stealing excavator from court premises in Bengaluru

The Halasuru Gate police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a parked excavator from the court premises on July 16.

The accused, along with two others, had come to the court premises in a truck on the night of July 16 and hoodwinked the security guard stating that they had come to drop off construction material. The accused later loaded the parked excavator and fled, said the police.

The excavator was parked at a construction site on the court premises to complete pending work.

Govindaraju, the owner of the vehicle, who, with the court’s permission, obtained the CCTV camera footage, filed a complaint, based on which the police identified the accused, tracked them down to Anekal and arrested them.

Inital probe revealed that the accused and the owner had a financial dispute following which the vehicle was stolen.

The police have booked the duo on the charge of vehicle theft and efforts are on to track down two others who are on the run.