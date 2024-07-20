GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for stealing excavator from court premises in Bengaluru

Published - July 20, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Halasuru Gate police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a parked excavator from the court premises on July 16.

The accused, along with two others, had come to the court premises in a truck on the night of July 16 and hoodwinked the security guard stating that they had come to drop off construction material. The accused later loaded the parked excavator and fled, said the police.

The excavator was parked at a construction site on the court premises to complete pending work.

Govindaraju, the owner of the vehicle, who, with the court’s permission, obtained the CCTV camera footage, filed a complaint, based on which the police identified the accused, tracked them down to Anekal and arrested them.

Inital probe revealed that the accused and the owner had a financial dispute following which the vehicle was stolen.

The police have booked the duo on the charge of vehicle theft and efforts are on to track down two others who are on the run.

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.