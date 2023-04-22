ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for stealing cricket kits from Delhi Capitals IPL team in Bengaluru

April 22, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cubbon Park Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle that transported these kits and a courier boy who stole two kits

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team, who were in the city to play in the ongoing IPL tournament, found two of their cricket kits missing after they were shifted from ITC Gardenia, where the team was staying, to Kempegowda International Airport.

Acting on a complaint by Anand Agarwal, Managing Director of Express Freight System India, that transported these cricket kits, Cubbon Park Police have now arrested the driver of the vehicle that transported these kits and a courier boy who stole two kits, one for each of them.

The police have arrested the driver Cheluvaraju, 30, a resident of Chellaghatta and the courier boy Sudhanshu Kumar Naik, 30, hailing from Odisha and recovered the two cricket kits worth ₹16 lakh. The police seized 12 bats, 18 balls, 4 hand gloves, 2 helmets, 3 leg pads, 2 thigh pads, 1 centre guard and 1 bag from the accused.

Delhi Capitals captain and Australian player David Warner took to social media to say, “They found the culprits. A few missing, but still thank you”.

