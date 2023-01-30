ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for stealing bikes

January 30, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Devanahalli police on Monday arrested two habitual offenders and recovered six two-wheelers, which they had stolen from in and around the city.

The accused Arun Kumar, 30, from Channarayapatna and his associate Sridhar from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. The duo have had around 11 criminal cases pending against them and were on the run after jumping bail. The court has issued warrant against them. Based on a bike theft complaint, the police stepped up patrolling in and around Devanahalli and managed to arrest the duo.

