Two arrested for selling pangolin scales

Bengaluru

22 October 2021 21:25 IST

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police on Friday caught two persons allegedly selling 8.2 kg of pangolin scales. The accused, identified as Ibrahim and Mariswamy, hail from Sandur, and were arrested by a police team while waiting for their clients.

“The probe so far has revealed that the duo are part of a gang of poachers. They have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,

