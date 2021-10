The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police on Friday caught two persons allegedly selling 8.2 kg of pangolin scales. The accused, identified as Ibrahim and Mariswamy, hail from Sandur, and were arrested by a police team while waiting for their clients.

“The probe so far has revealed that the duo are part of a gang of poachers. They have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,