Two arrested for selling opium

The Parappana Agrahara police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly peddling drugs, and seized one kg of opium worth ₹20 lakh from them.

The accused Amararam, 32, a resident of Electronic City, and Motilal, 48, of Chikkabanavara, hail from Rajasthan.

The police said the accused were arrested following a tip-off that they were trying to sell opium to working professionals who live in paying guest accommodations, near a restaurant in Ananda Reddy Layout in Electronic City Phase II. “We have also seized their two-wheeler. Investigations revealed that they purchased the opium from their source in Rajasthan,” said police.

This is the second opium seizure this month. Around 10 days ago, the Magadi road police arrested a 31-year-old salesman from Rajasthan for allegedly selling opium near a college. At the time, they recovered 1.8 kg of opium from him.