Two arrested for selling ganja in Bengaluru
Acting on a tip-off that two persons were selling ganja near Ramana Maharshi park in Achaiah Shetty Layout, the Sadashivanagar Police raided and arrested two persons allegedly selling ganja and recovered 2.18 kg of the contraband.
The arrested have been identified as Mahapatra, hailing from Odisha, and Rolak Singh, from Chhattisgarh. The police also recovered a weighing scale, several 50 grams packets of ganja from the duo.
