Two arrested for robbing phones from morning walkers

Special Correspondent June 11, 2022 20:56 IST

The J.C. Nagar police on Saturday arrested two habitual offenders and recovered six two-wheelers and five mobile phones worth ₹5.9 lakh from them. The accused, Syed Nazim, 23, and Syed Ali, 26, from Shivajinagar, used to steal bikes parked in front of houses, and used them to snatch mobile phones from morning walkers.

On May 23, the accused robbed a mobile phone from a morning walker at Benson cross. Based on a complaint, the police analysed the CCTV footage and identified the accused. The duo are habitual offenders arrested earlier for similar charges. After coming out on bail, the duo ganged up and continued carrying out robberies. With their arrest, the police managed to solve seven robbery cases and bike theft cases reported in and around the city in the last six months.