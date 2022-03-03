Two arrested for robbing commuter at knife point

Kengeri police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a software engineer with a knife and robbing his smartphone on February 25. According to the police, the victim, Manoj, was waiting outside the metro station for transport when the duo attacked him with a knife. He tried to resist and was injured.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police tracked down the assailants–Salman (22) and his associates Inzamam (23)--and recovered the mobile phone they had stolen as well as the knife they used. The police also seized their motorcycle. “Salman and Inzamam moved around the city on their bike and targetted people with expensive phones,” a police officer said.