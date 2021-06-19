Two arrested for murder of private firm employee

The Rajgopal Nagar police have arrested two people for allegedly murdering a 42-year-old private firm employee in GKW Layout on June 16.

The accused, real estate agent Mohan Kumar and his business partner H. Nagaraj, lived in GKW Layout where the victim, Karthik, also resided.

According to the police, the motive was a property row. “Investigations revealed that Kumar had helped the victim buy two flats in a multi-storied residential complex. However, Karthik paid him commission for only one flat and refused to pay for the other. He renovated both the flats and converted them into one,” said a police officer.

The two men clashed repeatedly over the commission but Karthik allegedly refused to budge from this stand. When Mohan started constructing a building near Karthik’s residence, the latter started lodging complaints with civic officials and the police over reported violations. He also started a smear campaign against him.

In retaliation, Mohan and Nagaraj confronted Karthik while he was riding his bike in the neighbourhood and bludgeoned him to death. The duo, on questioning, allegedly confessed to the crime.