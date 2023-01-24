ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for looting wrist watch consignment

January 24, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The RR Nagar police on Tuesday unearthed a gang which had looted a wrist watch consignment worth ₹57 lakh.

The accused Zameer Ahmed, 28, and his associate Syed Shahid, 26, who owned a grocery shop along with others confronted a goods vehicle carrying 23 boxes of branded wrist watches worth ₹57 lakh from Kolar to RR Nagar.

The accused waylaid the vehicle accusing the driver of knocking down one of them and beat up the driver and his assistant black and blue.

To save themselves, the driver and his assistant ran away following which the accused took the goods vehicle and sped away. The accused later abandoned the vehicle after taking away the 23 boxes.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused through CCTV footage and recovered the valuables. The accused were searching for customers to sell the watches in bulk before they were arrested.

