Two arrested for harassing couple over road-rage incident

January 29, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bellandur police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old biker and his associate for harassing a couple travelling in a car in the early hours over a road-rage row on Sarjapur Road.

The couple, IT professionals, were returning home from their friend’s house on the deserted Sarjapura Main Road at about 3 a.m. when the accused riding a motorcycle against a one-way crashed into the car. The rider started shouting and demanded that the driver get out to check. Sensing trouble, the driver reversed the car and drove away while the duo followed him for 5 km until he reached a safe area. The entire incident was captured on a dashboard camera which was later uploaded on the city police social media account seeking action.

Reacting to the incident on social media, Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP, Traffic (East Division), assured necessary action, while the Bellandur police located the couple and spoke to them. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused, identified as Dhanush 24, a fishseller, and his assistant Rakshit, 20. The duo has been booked under sections 384 (extortion), 504 (Intentional Insult) and 506 (criminal Intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. HSR Layout traffic police have also booked the duo for rash and negligent driving to endanger human life.