Two arrested for duping people by posing as BBMP officers

The North East division cyber crime police arrested two men who allegedly posed as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers and duped people by offering them to help pay their property tax and other dues online.

Based on a complaint filed by a resident in Yelahanka on January 28, the police tracked down the duo – Shivaprasad (33) from Bidar and his associate Pankaj Choudhary (27) who hails from Delhi.

According to the police, they would approach people at random and introduce themselves as booth local officers from the civic body. “They offered to help them make payments online and get details of their bank accounts. They would then use the information to withdraw money without the knowledge of the victim,” said a police officer. The police have taken the men into custody.