Two arrested for duping customers

Bengaluru

06 March 2021 19:09 IST

The Central Crime Branch police on Friday arrested two conmen who were allegedly trying to sell fake gold to customers. The accused, Arjun, 31 and Rahul, 21, hail from Sathemala in Mandya district. They were caught near a lodge in the S.J. park area while trying to convince customers that they were selling real gold. The CCB, who arrested them after receiving a tip-off, recovered 1,298 grams of fake gold and a mobile phone from them. The police are further investigating to ascertain their criminal background.

