Bengaluru

Two arrested for duping customers

The Central Crime Branch police on Friday arrested two conmen who were allegedly trying to sell fake gold to customers. The accused, Arjun, 31 and Rahul, 21, hail from Sathemala in Mandya district. They were caught near a lodge in the S.J. park area while trying to convince customers that they were selling real gold. The CCB, who arrested them after receiving a tip-off, recovered 1,298 grams of fake gold and a mobile phone from them. The police are further investigating to ascertain their criminal background.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 7:09:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/two-arrested-for-duping-customers/article34006214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY