Two arrested for beating up police on duty

Bengaluru

07 December 2021 21:54 IST

The Yelahanka New Town police arrested two persons, including the staff of a food delivery company and an engineer with a private firm, for allegedly assaulting a police team over road rage on Monday night.

The accused, driving a car, confronted a police vehicle on a narrow road. The PSI asked them to move their car back to allow them to pass, but they refused to do so. Heated arguments ensued, following which the accused allegedly assaulted the police team. The accused were later arrested and charged for assaulting police personnel while on duty.

The accused have been subjected to a medical examination to ascertain whether they were under the influence of alcohol. The duo was remanded to judicial custody, while further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, reacting to the incident, said that attacks on police will not be tolerated.