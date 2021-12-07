Bengaluru

Two arrested for beating up police on duty

The Yelahanka New Town police arrested two persons, including the staff of a food delivery company and an engineer with a private firm, for allegedly assaulting a police team over road rage on Monday night.

The accused, driving a car, confronted a police vehicle on a narrow road. The PSI asked them to move their car back to allow them to pass, but they refused to do so. Heated arguments ensued, following which the accused allegedly assaulted the police team. The accused were later arrested and charged for assaulting police personnel while on duty.

The accused have been subjected to a medical examination to ascertain whether they were under the influence of alcohol. The duo was remanded to judicial custody, while further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, reacting to the incident, said that attacks on police will not be tolerated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2021 9:55:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/two-arrested-for-beating-up-police-on-duty/article37887991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY