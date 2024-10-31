Two arrested for assault on BMTC conductor and driver in Bengaluru

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor and driver during a road-rage incident on October 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects, Karthik and Kiran, both in their twenties, allegedly assaulted the bus crew on Tannery Road. Preliminary investigation suggests that they were in inebriated condition when they assaulted the bus crew.

The incident occurred around 5.25 p.m. when the Yelahanka-Shivajinagar bus (290E/26) had stopped at the Canara Bank bus stop, according to police officials. As per the FIR lodged at the police station, the suspects forcefully entered the bus, unleashed a barrage of abuses and punched the driver Gagan M.V.

Conductor Shivakumar attempted to intervene but was dragged out of the bus, verbally abused, and physically assaulted. According to the complaint, Mr. Shivakumar suffered injuries to his face, neck, and waist.

Following this incident and a string of recent assaults on BMTC staff, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy directed Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda to take strict measures to protect the city’s bus crew. In a note sent on October 28, Mr. Reddy expressed concern over the rising attacks on BMTC’s drivers and conductors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.