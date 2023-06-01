ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested, elephant tusk recovered

June 01, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 25.5 kg of elephant tusk was being sold by two people in Girinagar on Thursday. The police arrested them and recovered the material.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 45, from Kanakapura, and Somashekhar, 58, from Ramanagara. The duo told the police that they are labourers and found the dead elephant in a forest area of Kanakapura, removed the tusk a few months ago, and buried the animal. They were trying to sell the tusk through different sources and were caught red-handed while waiting for customers in Girinagar.

However, the police suspect that they are part of a poacher gang, and efforts are on to check their network . The duo have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and taken into custody .

