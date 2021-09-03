Two arrested, drugs worth ₹2 crore seized

The narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly selling drugs. The team seized synthetic drugs worth ₹2 crore from the duo, both of whom hail from Jharkhand.

According to the police, they had been employed by dealers who sourced the narcotics from the dark net. The arrested accused were paid a monthly ‘salary’ to push the drugs.

According to the police, the dealers had rented out a house in Whitefield from where they oversaw operations. “They paid for consignments via bitcoins and hired the duo from Jharkhand to sell the product to their regular customers,” the police said.

Based on a tip-off a team raided the house and seized 150 MDMA and Ecstasy pills, 400 grams of charas, 180 LSD strips, 3.5 kgsof hashish oil, 50 grams of hydro ganja, and 30 kg of marijuana from them. However, the dealers are absconding.

The police seized two mobile phones from the accused and are analysing call record details to track them down.