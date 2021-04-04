Two arrested, drugs seized

The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch police caught two youth on Friday for allegedly selling synthetic drugs from the parking lot of a private hospital on K.R. Road. The police seized ecstasy pills and LSD blots worth ₹10 lakh, as well as two mobile phones and ₹8,000 in cash from the duo.

The accused have been identified as Zaden Saud, 23, from Jayanagar 7th Block, and his associate Nagaraj Rao, 22, from Banashankari 2nd Stage. They allegedly confessed to purchasing the drugs from their contacts, Anooj and Harshavardhan, the police said. The two accused have been arrested and efforts are on to track down their contacts, said the police.