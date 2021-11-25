Two arrested at KIA for using fabricated passports

Bengaluru

Immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport caught two men attempting to fly to Abu Dhabi with fabricated passports on Saturday. While inspecting their documents, officials saw that the they had torn the employment visa stamping sheet and pasted a visiting visa stamp on another sheet.

The arrested persons have been identified as Somireddy Palli, 38, and Nagipogu Babu, 42, residents of Mahabubnagar.

When immirgation officials analysed their passports further, they learned that the two men had tried to board a flight in Chennai airport. However, the authorities there offloaded them as they did not have the required employment documents.

Palli and Babu contacted their agent who helped them to get visiting visa stamps on their passports and brought them to KIA. “Initial investigations revealed that they were flying to Abu Dhabi for technical jobs but they did not have the qualifications.

The agent had helped them to get the certificate as the accused had offered more money.

The two men have been booked under the Passports Act. The police are now on the lookout for the agent who is on the run.