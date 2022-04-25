Two arrested, 81 kg of marijuana recovered
The Chandra Layout police on Monday arrested two persons and recovered 81.5 kg of marijuana from them.
The accused, identified as Eeneshwar, 25, from Shivajinagar and Nadeem, 25, from Kodigehalli, used to source the drugs from their contacts in Andhra Pradesh and would smuggle it into the city concealing under vegetable load in a goods vehicles.
The accused were caught while they were waiting to deliver the drugs to their contacts in the city. The duo has been booked under NDPS Act and taken into custody to ascertain their drug network.
